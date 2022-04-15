Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Decreases By 80.7%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $$1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

About Permanent TSB Group (Get Rating)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

