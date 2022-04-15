Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Declines By 80.6%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PANDY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

PANDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 820.00 to 780.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $888.75.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

