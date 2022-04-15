Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Rises By 444.8%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 444.8% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NSTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Athanor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

