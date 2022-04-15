Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Expands By 127.6%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NMMCW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

