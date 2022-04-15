Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Rises By 336.1%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 336.1% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

NHS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 206,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,805. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

