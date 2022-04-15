Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declines By 50.2%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 34.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NC stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 29,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.41. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

