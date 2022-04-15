Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Decreases By 87.5%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY remained flat at $$54.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. Moncler has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

