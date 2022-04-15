Short Interest in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Decreases By 49.3%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MDWT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDWT shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Midwest by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Midwest by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

