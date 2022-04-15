Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Declines By 65.2%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 97.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,621,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

