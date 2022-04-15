Short Interest in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Declines By 75.0%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE LOKM remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

