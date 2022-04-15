Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Grows By 196.1%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of HYMTF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $36.00. 8,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584. Hyundai Motor has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names.

