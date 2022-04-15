Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Grows By 196.1%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of HYMTF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $36.00. 8,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584. Hyundai Motor has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
