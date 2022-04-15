Short Interest in Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Decreases By 66.7%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HWDJY stock remained flat at $$41.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

