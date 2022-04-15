Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Grows By 72.3%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of GNLN stock remained flat at $$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,033. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.
About Greenlane
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.
