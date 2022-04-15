Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Decreases By 44.9%

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GECC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. 7,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $67.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GECC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

