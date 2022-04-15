Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Drops By 69.9%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. 9,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,096. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.50%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 170.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.