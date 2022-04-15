Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Drops By 46.7%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 2,382,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.8 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:FSUMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

