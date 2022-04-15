Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Grows By 152.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 294,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. 62,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,099. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

