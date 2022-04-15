Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Declines By 78.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 270,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,745. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
