Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Rises By 130.9%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,425. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.