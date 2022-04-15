Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Drops By 84.6%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eltek stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 1,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

