Short Interest in Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Rises By 121.2%

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the March 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,046,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEGI traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,600,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,738,527. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Graystone Education, Inc, provides various education services. It also offers consulting services to public and private institutions, including charter schools, private k-12 schools, and higher education institutions at the undergraduate and graduate level.

