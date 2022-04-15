Short Interest in Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Rises By 121.2%

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the March 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,046,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EEGI traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,600,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,738,527. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
About Eline Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
