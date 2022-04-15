Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Decreases By 49.0%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:EAC remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Edify Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,462,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 403,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 469,595 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 329,217 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 709,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

