Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Drops By 84.5%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DLY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,087. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.