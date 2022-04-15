Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Drops By 84.5%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DLY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,087. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 186,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,007,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,268 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 311,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 166,993 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 63,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

