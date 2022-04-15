Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Declines By 73.3%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.5 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZNOF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.