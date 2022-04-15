Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Drops By 42.8%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

