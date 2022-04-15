Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Declines By 85.4%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 51,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,087. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 477.21, a quick ratio of 446.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.30.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). CNFinance had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of ($31.82) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the third quarter worth $75,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,451 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

