Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Declines By 64.4%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,113. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

