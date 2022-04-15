Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Decreases By 45.5%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stolper Co purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 142,510 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 64,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.