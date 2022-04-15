Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Drops By 80.4%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

BCCLF stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Becle has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Get Becle alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.