Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Expands By 294.9%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

ALNPY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ANA has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.35.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

