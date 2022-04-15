Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Increases By 253.7%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a growth of 253.7% from the March 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,098,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is 0.83. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.53 and a 1 year high of 1.37.

