Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Declines By 47.0%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KRKR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 14,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,685. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

