Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASCL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.73) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.91).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.40) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 333.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 379.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 297.80 ($3.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.95). The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($27,135.26).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

