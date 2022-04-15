Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

