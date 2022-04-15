Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

ADBE traded down $11.23 on Friday, hitting $420.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,049. The company has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

