Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,955,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $71.76. 2,260,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,547. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

