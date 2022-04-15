Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. 724,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

