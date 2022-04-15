Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,555,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

