Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $62,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $523.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.96. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

