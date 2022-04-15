Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,304 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 307,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.