Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $4.62 on Friday, hitting $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,702. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

