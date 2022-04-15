Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,999,000 after acquiring an additional 139,464 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $733.02. The company had a trading volume of 795,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,259. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.40 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

