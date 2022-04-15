Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 465,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,338 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.73. 424,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,599. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.10 and its 200 day moving average is $298.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.