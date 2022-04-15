Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 233,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 110,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,257,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.69. 3,140,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,624. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average of $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

