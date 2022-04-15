Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. 2,113,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average is $163.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

