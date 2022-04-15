Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.