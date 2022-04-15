Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 371 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.82. 458,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,107. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.59 and a 200 day moving average of $557.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

