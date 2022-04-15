Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,500 Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nautilus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nautilus by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nautilus by 136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 9.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. 609,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,238. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

