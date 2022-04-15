Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,867 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 68,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 51,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.83. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

