Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.19. 962,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

